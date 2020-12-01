Jean Lewinson Guttman, 98, died November 23, 2020 in Newton, MA. Married in 1943 to the late Allan Guttman. Mother of Judith Greenberg (Kenneth), Erica Jacobson (Thomas), and Joshua Guttman (Kalpana). Grandmother of Laura Greenberg-Chao, Ellen Sheedy, Amy Ward, Karen Jacobson, Nathan Guttman, Lisa Greenberg, and Maya Guttman. Grandma Jean to many more. Educated at Fieldston High School, Cornell University (B.A. 43) and Bank Street College of Education. Long-time preschool teacher and volunteer in childrens programs and libraries. Services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to Family Access of Newton or your local Habitat for Humanity. For a tribute to her life, visit www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
