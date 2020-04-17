|
|
Jeanne F. (Comeau) Sylligardos, age 89, Resident of the Falls at Cordingly Dam, Newton, MA, formerly of Weston, April 10 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years of the late James J. Sylligardos. Devoted mother of Susan Sylligardos and her husband Edmund Chang of Newton. Loving grandmother of Alexander Nelson Sylligardos Chang of Newton. Cherished Aunt of many nephews and nieces in the United States and Greece. She is survived by her brother Edward Comeau Jr. of Chelsea, Michigan. Jeanne was born on May 3, 1930 in Belmont, MA. After graduating from Belmont High School she was one of the few women to attend Boston University College of Business Administration. At BU she met James Sylligardos, a student from Crete, and after graduating they married in 1953. They lived in Cambridge and Lexington before moving to Weston in 1967. Jeanne was long time member of Woodland Golf club, Weston Garden Club, Weston Antique Club, and an avid bridge player. She and Jim faithfully attended BSO concerts for over fifty years and enjoyed summers at their home in Mashpee. Private graveside service will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Donations may be made in her memory to the MFA Fund (mfa.org), Museum of Fine Arts, Avenue of the Arts, 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020