|
|
Mr. John A. Tedesco, of Newtonville, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 88. John was born in Newton on February 9, 1931, one of nine children born to the late Vincenzo and Filomena (Demambro) Tedesco, and had been a lifelong resident. During the Korean War he served with the United States Navy. After the service he joined the Newton Fire Department where he spent most of his duty time at Ladder 3 in Newton Corner until retiring. John was also a skilled carpenter and residential building contractor and was the proprietor of Tedesco and Sons Construction Company in Newton. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post No. 440 and the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 23, both in Newton. He also belonged to Local 863 of the International Association of Fire Fighters and had been a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton. In retirement John enjoyed tending his garden at his Newtonville home and spending lots of time at his place at Monument Beach in Bourne. He was also a talented dancer and spent two or three nights a week on the dance floor. He leaves his children, John A. Tedesco, Jr. (Sharon) of Waltham, Steven M. Tedesco (Lynn) of Framingham, Robert Tedesco of Natick and Kenneth Tedesco (Nicole) of Newton; his former wife, Rosemarie (Colella) Tedesco of Wellesley; his grandchildren, Kelly Tedesco, Katie Deehan, Kristopher Tedes- co, Steven Tedesco and Tessa Tedesco; his great - grandchildren, Anelise Deehan and Bria and Taia Tedesco; his brother, Bernard Tedesco of Worcester and several nieces, nephews and their families. John was also the great-grandfather of the late Dawson Deehan and a brother of the late Guy, Joseph, Vinnie, Mary and Toni Tedesco, Sally Falcucci and Ann Donnelly. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, June 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Newton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or at www.woundedwarrior project.org. To offer online condolences, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Newton Tab from June 18 to June 25, 2019