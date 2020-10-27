1/
Joseph E. Annese
Joseph E. Annese, lifetime Newton resident, Oct. 25, 2020. Beloved husband for 44 years to Anna M. (Morizio) Annese. Devoted father of Amanda Annese-Zacek and her husband Drew Zacek of Waltham. Stepfather to the late Thomas Haggie. He leaves his daughter-in-law Susan Haggie. Loving grandfather to Christopher, Benjamin, Brennan, Connor and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Frances Leone and John, Patrick and Anthony Annese and the late Patricia Latanowich. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St, Newton on Wed, Oct. 28, from 4-7pm. Burial Private. The wake will be conducted under State of MA coronavirus restrictions. So face coverings are required, as is social distancing and reduced capacity.

Published in The Newton Tab from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
