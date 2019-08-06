|
Joseph R. Paulini of Needham passed away on Aug 4, 2019. He was 77. He leaves behind his life partner of 30 years, Rosemarie Perreco. Loving father of Lisa Avakian and her husband AJ of Millis, David and his wife Kate of Norton and the late Joseph Paulini and Maria Kennedy. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Brother of Thomas Paulini of Harwich and the late Carol McGourty and Gail Robinson. Joe was a graduate of Sacred Heart High in Newton Centre 1959 and Wentworth Institute in 1962. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps. Joe worked at Babson College in Wellesley and became facilities director at Mt. Ida College in Newton until his retirement. Joe and Rosemarie loved traveling and being outdoors. Joe was an avid fisherman, both salt and fresh water. He loved to garden, was a huge Pats fan, and always looked forward to a big Italian dinner, especially his Thursday nights in the North End with the guys. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. They were truly the lights of his life. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs Aug 8 at 10 AM in St. Josephs Church Needham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home 1351 Highland Ave Needham on Wed from 4-7 PM. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joes name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445-9924 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Joe, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019