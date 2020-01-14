|
|
Joyce F. Patriacca, longtime Newton resident, Dec. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sam Patriacca. She leaves her daughter Maria Patriacca. Joyce was Director of Religious Education and a devoted volunteer at St. Agnes Parish in Arlington and was active in the larger Boston Archdiocese community. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joyce on Friday, January 17 at 11:30AM in St. Agnes Church, Arlington. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020