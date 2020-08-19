Judith A. DeNucci (MacBride) of Halifax, formerly of Plymouth, August 15, 2020. Predeceased by her mother Evelyn MacBride, her father Rupert MacBride and her brother James (Jimmy) MacBride. Survived by her children Kenneth Lyons (Christine) of Halifax, Ma, Jennifer Ona (Mel) of Honolulu, Hi and Robert Lyons (Wati) of Palmdale, Ca. Sister to Richard MacBride of Newton and Leo MacBride of Florida. Proud grandmother to her two grandchildren Kaelin and Amanda Lyons. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judiths memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, Plymouth Ma. 02360. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com