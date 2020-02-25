|
Judith Blake Schaefer, age 89, of West Newton, passed after a brief illness on Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Schaefer, Jr. Loving mother of the late Theodore B. Schaefer, and Steven Schaefer and his wife, Jodi, of West Newton. Loving grandmother of Jesse, Theodore (T.J.), Geoffrey, Madison and Maxwell. Sister of the late Harlan Blake. Judy was born in Huron, SD, on July 26, 1930, to Ambrose and Martha (Fardig) Blake. She graduated as valedictorian of Huron High School, and left South Dakota to attend the University of Chicago where she earned three degrees, including a PhD in Human Development. Judy was a researcher at the University of Chicago. Later, she was a professor at Newton Junior College and Newton College of the Sacred Heart before moving with her husband to Shelburne, VT, in 1976. She spent the final 20 years of her career as a clinical psychologist. In 2000, Judy moved back to Newton. Judy loved spending time at her summer home in New Hampshire with family and friends, but especially with her grandchildren. She had a lifelong interest in politics, was an avid pianist, figure skater, snorkeler and gardener. In retirement, she traveled extensively, wrote and published two novels, and walked for exercise until her final weeks. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Newton Cemetery at 1 pm Saturday, March 14. Her ashes will be interred along with those of her brother following the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Judy Schaefer to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care / Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492, or online at www.vnacare.org/donors.
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020