Kathryn Ryan
1927 - 2020
Kathryn Desmond Ryan of Merrimack, NH, was 92 when she passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2019 at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Newton, MA. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Frances Desmond and Mary Clarissa (Galloway) Desmond of Boston, MA, the sister of the late Jeanne Marie (Desmond) Butler and spouse Kenneth C. Butler of Boston, MA and the late Thomas Aloysius Desmond and spouse Mary Desmond of NJ. She was the widow of W. Bradley Ryan, ESQ. Kathryn attended Northeastern University with a concentration in Mechanical Drafting. She utilized her education at Verizon where she worked for 40 years before retiring as a Graphic Supervisor. Kathryn was passionate about oil painting, historical literature, theatre (particularly opera) and most of all, spending quality time with her family. Kathryn will be eternally loved and missed by her family: Bradley S. Ryan and spouse Elizabeth Ryan of Billerica, MA, Kathryn A. (Ryan) Howard of Newton, MA, the late Thomas G. Ryan Sr. of Merrimack, NH, Kristin Rodis and spouse Adam Rodis of Haverhill, MA, Andrew D. Howard Jr., Jenna M. Howard and Michael T. Howard of Newton, MA, Alyssa J. Ryan of Meredith, NH, Thomas G. Ryan Jr. and spouse Paula Ryan of Derry, NH, and Michael Ryan and Ann Marie Ryan of Irvine, CA. She is also survived by two great granddaughters: Brianna Rodis and Alexis Rodis of Haverhill, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Kathryn will be held privately and limited to immediate family members. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in The Newton Tab from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
June 3, 2020
My beautiful aunt, my godmother, my mentor, my friend...I pray you are at peace, pain-free and restored to your amazing strength and vibrant spirit and are busy reuniting with all our loved ones who went to God before you. Thank you for your lifetime of love, care, wisdom and talent and for all the life lessons you taught me. You are in my heart forever.
Susan Butler
Family
