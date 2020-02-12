Home

Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Temple Israel of Natick
145 Hartford St,
Natick, MA
View Map
Lawrence K. Grodman Obituary
Lawrence Klass Grodman, age 86, of Dedham formerly of Newton on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (Haas). Loving father of Randy Grodman & his wife Helena, and Brian Grodman & his partner Leah. Adored and respected grandfather of Adam, Justin, Jesse, Maya and Talia. Devoted brother of Barbara Franchi & her husband Ed, and Carolyn Grodman. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished and close friend to many and a stalwart supporter of the Jewish State of Israel. Services were held at Temple Israel of Natick on Tuesday, February 11. Burial followed at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Friends of LIBI, 45 Bartlett Crescent Road, Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020
