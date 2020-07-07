Linda A. (Werkley) Duncombe, of Newton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Christopher Duncombe of Newton. Devoted mother of Susan Hanson and her husband Carl of Needham, Lisa Montalbano and her husband Jim of Natick, and Tom Duncombe and his wife Laura of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sister of David Werkley of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Loving Grandmother (RaRa) of Katelyn, Charlie, Christina, Nicholas, Allison, Teddy, and Luke. Daughter of the late Charles and Gladys (Hare) Werkley. Linda was a Professor of Occupational Therapy at Boston University for 40 years. Linda received many awards for her contributions to the field of OccupationalTherapy. Linda was a longtime member of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and the Massachusetts Association for Occupational Therapy (MAOT). She enjoyed singing, dancing, playing her violin, and spoiling grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in the First Baptist Church in Newton, 848 Beacon Street Newton, MA on Saturday, July 18th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation 89 South Street Suite 406 Boston, MA. 02111. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.