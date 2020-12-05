Linda D. Gordon, 79, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence, RI. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Doris (Kalish) Rubin. She previously lived in Cranston, RI and Newton, MA. Devoted mother of Billy Gordon, Joanne Evans and her husband, Kevin, of Cranston, RI. Dear sister of Barbara Viselman and her late husband, Ronald, of Boca Raton, FL. Loving grandmother of Madison, Samantha, Brett and Drew. Aunt of the late Lyle Viselman. Aunt of Kenneth and Jeffrey and great aunt of Rachel and Noah. Memorial and Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton St., Cranston, RI 02920. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
.