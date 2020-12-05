1/
Linda D. Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda D. Gordon, 79, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence, RI. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Doris (Kalish) Rubin. She previously lived in Cranston, RI and Newton, MA. Devoted mother of Billy Gordon, Joanne Evans and her husband, Kevin, of Cranston, RI. Dear sister of Barbara Viselman and her late husband, Ronald, of Boca Raton, FL. Loving grandmother of Madison, Samantha, Brett and Drew. Aunt of the late Lyle Viselman. Aunt of Kenneth and Jeffrey and great aunt of Rachel and Noah. Memorial and Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton St., Cranston, RI 02920. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newton Tab from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shalom Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved