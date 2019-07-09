Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:30 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Sullivan Obituary
Linda Marie (Dickey) Sullivan of Millis, formerly of Auburndale, passed away July 3, 2019 at the age of 70. Born in Newton, to the late Morton and Esta (Murdock) Dickey. She was the loving Mother of Ellen M. McIsaac and her husband John McIsaac of Auburndale, Lorriane M. Sullivan and her husband David Jones of Milford and Joseph Paul Sullivan III and his wife Christine Sullivan of Millis. Proud and devoted grandmother of Brianna McIsaac, Nova Grund, Mackenzie and Riley Sullivan and Benjamin and Izzy Marie Jones. She was the dear sister of Pat McNulty of Winthrop and the late Robert and David Dickey. Linda was predeceased by the father of her children, Joseph Paul Sullivan Jr. She also leaves behind many family members and dear friends. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Womens Technical Institute in 1986. Linda sponsored many children through ChildFund International for 30 plus years. She was a lover of animals, especially her horse Malachi and her dog Sarah. Linda was an artist as well as an avid art collector. She was always in the middle of a book (or several). If you were at her home you could always expect laughs around the table, good food and good wine. We will remember her for her sharp wit, bright smile and infectious giggle. A memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 14 at 4:30pm in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., West Newton. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 2-4:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lindas memory may be made to Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute at http://www.jimmyfund.org. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamily FuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from July 9 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now