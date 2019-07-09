|
Linda Marie (Dickey) Sullivan of Millis, formerly of Auburndale, passed away July 3, 2019 at the age of 70. Born in Newton, to the late Morton and Esta (Murdock) Dickey. She was the loving Mother of Ellen M. McIsaac and her husband John McIsaac of Auburndale, Lorriane M. Sullivan and her husband David Jones of Milford and Joseph Paul Sullivan III and his wife Christine Sullivan of Millis. Proud and devoted grandmother of Brianna McIsaac, Nova Grund, Mackenzie and Riley Sullivan and Benjamin and Izzy Marie Jones. She was the dear sister of Pat McNulty of Winthrop and the late Robert and David Dickey. Linda was predeceased by the father of her children, Joseph Paul Sullivan Jr. She also leaves behind many family members and dear friends. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Womens Technical Institute in 1986. Linda sponsored many children through ChildFund International for 30 plus years. She was a lover of animals, especially her horse Malachi and her dog Sarah. Linda was an artist as well as an avid art collector. She was always in the middle of a book (or several). If you were at her home you could always expect laughs around the table, good food and good wine. We will remember her for her sharp wit, bright smile and infectious giggle. A memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 14 at 4:30pm in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., West Newton. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 2-4:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lindas memory may be made to Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute at http://www.jimmyfund.org. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamily FuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from July 9 to July 16, 2019