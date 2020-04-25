|
Lois E. Boemer It is with a heavy heart that we share Lois E. Boemer formerly of Newton, had a peaceful passing from a long illness at age 85 on Friday, April 17th at the Twin Oaks Center in Danvers. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years Allen J. Boemer. Sadly, she was predeceased by her dear daughter Susan Sullivan (Michael) and is survived by her loving children: Cheryl Boemer, Lisa Boemer (formerly Byrne) and Eric Boemer (Sally Mason Boemer). An avid Red Sox fan, nothing brought more joy to Lois than sharing her season tickets with family, friends and grandchildren who also fondly remember their visits to Fenway Park, Museum of Fine Arts, family gatherings, and celebrations that she would never miss. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and shared in their joys and supported them with her unconditional love: Brendan Sullivan (Rebecca Melnick Guarente), Meghan Sullivan Jones (the late Nick Jones), Darcy Sullivan (Brian Feeley), and Bridget Sullivan Donahue (Derek Donahue), and Ryan, Caileigh, and Thomas Byrne, and William and Anna Boemer and her precious great-grand children Bryleigh and Raury Feeley. Lois was the oldest daughter of The Hoffmann Girls (the late Marie and Edward Hoffmann) and is survived by her sister Joann Steinbrueck (husband Leon) of St. Louis, MO and predeceased by her sisters Ruth (the late Pastor Wayne Koenig) and Carol Hoffmann. The Hoffmann Girls shared their love of baseball and sports rivalries as well as a deep bond grounded in family, faith and love. She will be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and beloved friends as a gracious, kind and thoughtful woman. She believed that, "If you dont have something nice to say about someone dont say anything at all." Raised in St. Louis, MO, Lois graduated from Lutheran High School and attended secretarial school at night to became Executive Secretary to the President of General Life Insurance. She met Allen through a mutual friend and they became engaged on Christmas Eve before he left for the military in Korea. They were married soon after his two year return and became inseparable. Lois supported Allen as he attended college to achieve his architectural degree, and they were house parents at the Evangelical Childrens Home* (the same community that his grandfather had been a resident). Susan and Cheryl experienced childhood on the campus and Lois also provided administrative support to the Director. Always supportive of Allens career, the family moved to Wisconsin and then on to Illinois before they settled in Newton where she and Allen raised their four children and also shared friendships with many in the neighborhood and church community for over 50 years. An avid reader, Lois enjoyed writing local newspaper columns in the Midwest and in Newton and began her public relations career at Goody Clancy Architects in Boston and later was the driving force of her own public relations and marketing firm that served the architectural and engineering community. Lois was an award winning public relations professional and one of the eight founders of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS/Boston). She was the principal of her own successful firm BA Communications. For over 50 years her faith was grounded in the community of the Lutheran Church of Newtons where she also served as Council President and enjoyed the Bible studies classes as well as endearing friendships. After retiring, Lois and Allen moved from Newton and enjoyed making new friends in Hudson and finally at New Horizons in Marlboro. Lois will be remembered by all who knew her for her warmth, faith, and compassion. She and Allen enjoyed their 50th wedding anniversary in Japan. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Twin Oaks community and also to the Continuum Hospice as well as to the front line medical community for the love and support they shared with Lois, Allen and her family at this most difficult time. Memorial donations may be made to *Every Childs Hope (ECH) - formerly the Evangelical Childrens Home - founded in 1858 as an orphanage for immigrant children who lost their parents in cholera outbreaks and continue to this day to provide youth with transitional housing as well as emotional, physical and spiritual guidance. https://everychildshope.org 8240 Saint Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63114. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can all gather at the Lutheran Church of the Newtons. The family welcomes you to express and share your condolences, stories and memories through https:// www.eatonandmackay.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020