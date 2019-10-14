|
|
Lucille Eileen (Alvord) Swan, 89, of Newton Centre died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Coleman House in Northborough, MA. Born on September 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Carmen (Buckley) Alvord and beloved wife of 46 years to the late Donald Swan, who died in 2004. From the age of two until an illness later in life, Lucille was a lifelong resident of Newton Centre and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948 and Sargent College of Allied Health in 1952. A daily communicant, Lu will be long be remembered as a pillar of the Sacred Heart community who loved her Catholic roots and set her faith in action every chance she could. No Guild of Saint Francis event would be complete without Lucille arriving with a car full of women who needed a ride and a plate of her signature hermit cookies. Even when her illness began to overwhelm her, she maintained her good humor and unwavering devotion to her faith and family. Lucille will be missed in body, but her spirit lives strong in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her. Devoted mother to Michael Swan and his wife Louann of Franklin, Mary Donna Corcoran and her husband Mark of Upton, Christopher Swan and his wife Lisa of Medway, Cara Swan Burke and her husband Thomas of Newton, and Eileen Rockwal and her husband Michael of Westfield. Dear sister to John C. Alvord and his wife Joan, Mary Biette and her husband Bob, and the late James R. Alvord and his wife Barbara. Also survived by her sister-in-law Joan R. Swan. No matter how tall they grow, thirteen loving grandchildren will always look up to their grandmother including Emily (Jeff) Rejniak, Andrew and Joseph Swan, Megan (Mark) Sullivan, Nicholas and Sean Corcoran, Connor and Cameron Swan, Elizabeth, Hannah and Allison Burke and Caleigh and Kevin Rockwal. Also survived by the two newest members of the family, twin great grandchildren Josephine and JD Rejniak. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21 in Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre Street, Newton at 10:30 a.m. Internment will take place at Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20 from 4:00 | 7:00 p.m. in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home 1479 Washington Street (Rte.16) West Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucilles memory to Cure Alzheimers Fund, 34 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills MA (https:// curealz.org) or to the Guild of Saint Francis, Sacred Heart Church. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019