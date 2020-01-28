|
Marian Ellison (Willis) LeFevre died January 14, 2020 at Lasell House in Newton. She was 96. Marian was born January 21, 1923 to Benjamin Sutton Willis and Harriet (Bozarth) Willis. The family lived in Ames, Iowa, where Benjamin taught at Iowa State University. Marian attended local schools and Iowa State, majoring in Zoology. She then studied Physiology at the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a Masters degree in 1947. Marian met her future husband, Paul Green LeFevre, when they were both doing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole. They were married on New Years Day, 1949. Marian then moved to Vermont, where Paul was on the faculty at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Paul and Marian had four children, Bradley Paul, Louise Victoria, Vanessa Fay, and Ralph Sebastian. Marian spent about 15 years as a housewife, but resumed her studies of physiology, completing her PhD at the University of Louisville in 1968. Marian worked at Brook- haven National Laboratory, investigating ion transport and barrier functions of membranes. Her many publications included analyses of the interactions of particulate pollutants, such as coal dust and latex particles, with membranes and organs. Marian enjoyed gardening and loved flowers, birds, literature and music. She was a feminist and volunteered at a womens health clinic. Upon their retirement, Paul and Marian moved to Woods Hole. After Pauls death in 1998, Marian decided to relocate to Lasell Village and was a member of its founding class of 2000. She moved to Lasell House, the skilled nursing unit, after a stroke in 2013. In her last months she was cared for by . Marian is survived by her children Vicki LeFevre and husband Gerald Fine of Brookline, Vanessa LeFevre of Saugus, and Ralph LeFevre and wife Christine Esprabens of San Pedro, California; her granddaughters Hannah Leonard and Leah Fine; and her great-granddaughter Morgan Leonard. She was predeceased by her son Bradley LeFevre, sister Alice Willis, and brother John Willis. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, February 2 at 2 PM at Burke and Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street, West Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass Audubon or Planned Parenthood.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020