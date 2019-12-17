|
Mario Baldi of West Newton, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in his home at the age of 88. Born on November 22, 1931 in Boston; son of the late Giacomo and Elvira (Panteri) Baldi, Mario was a lifelong resident of Newton. Mario was an auto mechanic for many years and owned and operated Marios Gulf in Milton. He also worked for Hamilton Realty and Needham Saw and Tool. His Hobbies included woodworking, carpentry and general home repair. His family and his friends were the most important aspects of his life. He was an active member of Saint Bernard Parish and a longtime member of the Waltham Lions Club, where he donated his time to the charities they supported. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Gwendolynne 'Lynne A. (Caruso) Baldi and his cherished son the late Nicholas Baldi. He is survived by his devoted & loving children Mario Baldi Jr. of Newton; Donna Siciliano and her husband Edward of Waltham; Deborah Folger and Jack McManus of Atkinson, NH; Pamela Beston and her husband Joseph of Watertown; Kimberly Kirubi and her husband Robert of Belgium and Sandra DiChiara and her husband Robert of New York. Also survived by his nine cherished grandchildren; Richard and Erica Siciliano, Justin, Stephanie and Nicholas Folger, Christopher, Andrew and Danielle Kirubi and Robert DiChiara; his great grandchildren Mckenzi and Richard Jr. Siciliano and Madilynn Folger; and dear siblings Bonnie Covell and Daniel Baldi. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Charles, Baldo and Anna. The family wishes to thank those who helped care for him from Springwell, Home Instead, and Good Shepard Community Care (Hospice) Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Marios Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Saturday morning Dec. 21st at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi-Saint Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington Street, Newton at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham.
Published in The Newton Tab from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019