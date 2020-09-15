1/
Mario G. Baldi Jr.
Mario G. Baldi Jr. of West Newton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 65. Born on December 18, 1954 in Newton; son of the late Mario and Gwendolynne (Caruso) Baldi, Mario was a lifelong resident of Newton. Mario was an auto mechanic for many years and started off working with his dad at the family owned and operated Marios Gulf in Milton. He also worked for Clay Chevrolet and Frost Cadillac. His hobbies included working on cars, attending car shows, and hanging out at Dunkin Donuts with the guys. He loved his Harley Davidson and putting his antique cars in car shows. His family and friends were the most important aspects of his life. He was predeceased by his brother the late Nicholas Baldi. He is survived by his devoted & loving sisters; Donna Siciliano and her husband Edward of Waltham; Deborah Folger and Jack McManus of Atkinson, NH; Pamela Beston and her husband Joseph of Watertown; Kimberly Kirubi and her husband Robert of Belgium and Sandra DiChiara and her husband Robert of New York. Also survived by his nine cherished nieces and nephews; Richard and Erica Siciliano, Justin, Stephanie and Nicholas Folger, Christopher, Andrew and Danielle Kirubi and Robert DiChiara; his great nieces and nephews Mckenzi and Richard Jr. Siciliano, Madilynn and Amelia Folger Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service in celebration of Marios Life, at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 am. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Mario and his family. The family has respectfully requested that everyone please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines by refraining from hugging and handshaking of any kind. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Springwell Inc. 307 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, Ma. 02452.

Published in The Newton Tab from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
