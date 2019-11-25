|
|
Mark A. White, a lifelong resident of Newton on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He is survived by his devoted friend and former wife Diane E. Burke. Loving father of Zachary F. White and his fiance Sabina Vail of Chicago and Hadara E. Madrak and her husband John of N.Y. Dear brother of Lee and Laura J. White and uncle of Sam White, Brittany Burke and her wife Katie Most, Cameron Burke, Kayla Burke and her fiance Drew Hochman, and Alyssa Marie Burke. He was the brother-in-law of Daniel Keefe, Bill and Leesa Burke, Joe & Brenda Burke, Terri Brooks, and the late Tommy Burke and Mary Keefe. He was the cherished son of the late Bertram M. and Bernice (Ginns) White. Mark was man of many accomplishments and when diagnosed with Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease, he bravely faced the disease with dignity that few people could match but his last greatest accomplishment was being able to dance with his daughter at her wedding just a month ago. Services were held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Tuesday, November 26. Burial was in Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.mspca.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019