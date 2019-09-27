|
Mary I. Godino of Newton sadly passed September 25th, 2019 and joined her late husband of 72 years Manuel S. Godino. She leaves behind her son Manuel Paul Godino of Florida, daughter Theresa and her husband Robert G. Baurle of Wellesley, daughter Debra and her husband Carl Larson of Pepperell, grandchildren Carey, Brett, Jason, Tony, and Jamie, and 11 great grandchildren. She was the sister of her late siblings Carol, Danny and Carmen Cardella. She was a stylist by trade, a fashionista, loved shopping, traveling, baking, creative projects and spending time with her family. We all will miss her beautiful smile and kindness. She will be forever in our hearts. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burke and Blackington Funeral Home in West Newton, Saturday, October 5th from 9-11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Godino's memory may be made to the at . For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilly FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019