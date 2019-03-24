|
Mary Zakak, 76, was welcomed into God's loving hands on March 22, 2019, at her home in Newton Massachusetts surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Alexandria, Egypt on August 14, 1942 to the parents Eugenie and Aziz Mattar. Here, she met, fell in love with and married her husband Nagui Zakak. Mary lived her life, along with her husband and extended family, in Lebanon. They emigrated to the United States, a country which they loved dearly and lived the majority of their lives. Mary was a passionate worker who devoted her capabilities to friends and colleagues during her many years at both C&K / ITT, Newton, MA and Cognex, Natick, MA. Mary loved traveling, spending time with family and friends and making sure her loved ones understood how special they were in her life. She enjoyed the beach and sunshine. She will be remembered as a devoted member of St. Bernards Church and a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and relative. Mary is survived by her husband Nagui Zakak; her daughter Rita Teichmann and husband Keith; her daughter Nicole Zakak and husband Matt Draper; her two grandchildren Christian Teichmann and Lily Draper; her brother and sisters; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Tuesday, March 26, in St. Bernard Parish West Newton, followed by interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the For online guest book please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019