Masayuki Sakamoto

Masayuki Sakamoto Obituary
Masayuki Sakamoto, aged 83, passed away in Canon City, Colorado on November 22, 2019. Born May 26, 1936 in Mishima, Japan, he came to Boston, Massachusetts, in 1964 for a one year fellowship at the New England Deaconess Hospital. In 1965 he started work as a research assistant at Bostons Childrens Hospital Medical Center. In 1969 he was promoted to Chief Clinical Chemist where he continued to work until his retirement in 2006. He resided in Boston then moved to Newton in 1969 which he called home. Shortly after his retirement he moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Miwako, his two sons Hidemi Tommy and Aje, and four grandchildren Ellie, Yumi, Roger, and Jack. He also leaves all of his extended family in Japan. In honor of his wishes there will be no services. He now rests at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, Colorado.
Published in The Newton Tab from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019
