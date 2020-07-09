Mattie Moreland

1/1
Mattie Ruth Moreland of Newton passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 99. Mrs. Moreland was born in Columbus, Georgia on September 26, 1920 the only child of the late Brady and Aldora (Cofield) Lawson. She spent most of her life residing in Alabama where she was an active member of her Church. She moved to Massachusetts in the late 1990s to be closer to her family. Here, she became an active member of the Myrtle Baptist Church in West Newton and continued her love of gardening. Mrs. Moreland was the beloved wife of the late Schussler Moreland and loving mother to Gladys Carter of Newton and the late Schussler Jr. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren: Arthur Carter, Patricia Carter Green, Lisa Ferguson and Schussler Moreland III, as well as 3 great grandchildren: Jordan, Sydney and Krystin. A graveside service was held on Friday, July 10 in Newton Cemetery. Donations in Mrs. Morelands memory may be made to the Myrtle Baptist Church, 21 Curve St. West Newton, MA 02465. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Newton Tab from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
