Megan Rasbold-Gabbard died peacefully at her home in Newton on May 13, 2020. Born in Faga'alu, American Samoa in 1983, Megan was a leader and activist in disability rights and social justice throughout her life. Though her physical movement and speech were complicated, Megan was a nationally recognized consultant and trainer, working with both professionals and parents about the importance of authentic, intentional inclusion and community building. She was a skilled watercolorist, an avid baker, and an active outdoor adventurer who loved skiing, swimming, ice skating, and running. A 2003 graduate of Newton North High School, she went on to study writing at UMass Boston. She was a deeply involved congregant at Grace Episcopal Church. Megan will be dearly missed, especially by her parents Glenn Gabbard and Ruth-Ann Rasbold, brother and sister-in-law Maximillian Rasbold-Gabbard and Meredith Whitmore, and extended family. A celebration of Megans life will be held when possible. Contributions in care of Megans memory are welcomed at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton, MA or Waypoint Adventure in Lexington, MA.



