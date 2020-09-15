Muriel Gould

Muriel Rubin Gould passed away at the age of 101 at her residence in BelAir, Maryland on September 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl A Gould, in 1993. She leaves two daughters, Ann Stillman (Robert), Dallas,TX and Cathy Toth, Abingdon, MD, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Born Muriel Rubin on June 23, 1919, to Israel Jacob Rubin and Rachael (Lilienstern) Rubin, she spent most of her life in the Boston area and was a true Bostonian. She graduated from Brookline High School in 1937 and Simmons College, in 1941. She majored in Library Science and worked briefly in that field. After her daughters were grown, she worked in Social Services in the Boston area for many years. She moved to Maryland later in life to be nearer to her daughter Cathy, and granddaughter and grandson, and 2 grandchildren. Muriel had a very full life. She loved reading, shopping, playing bridge and most of all traveling the world. Muriel was an only child but when she married Carl she became a part of the large and welcoming Gould family. She was very self-assured, independent, well-dressed and was a positive role model to the younger women in the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of your choice