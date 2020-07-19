Nancy Marie Zuransky, 74, passed away on July 16th, 2020, at Altamaha Healthcare Center in Jesup, Ga, under the care of hospice of South Georgia, after an extended illness. A longtime resident of Brockton, nancy was born on october 16, 1945 in Medford to the late Anthony Peter and Phyllis Rosselli Piccosi. She was a devoted catholic and a homemaker who enjoyed watching sports on television and listening to Dean Martin and Elvis Presley. In addition to her parents, her husband, John A. Zuransky, preceded her in death. Numerous family members survive, including her son, John and step children, Susan, John and Danny. Private interment services will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Ma. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga.