Nathan M. Ellis
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan Mark Ellis, 66, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Newton, MA and Falmouth, MA, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Nathan was born in Wareham, MA, the son of Nathan Snow Ellis III and Patricia Anne Bowman, and is a graduate of Lawrence High School in Falmouth, MA. He earned his BA in Business from Northeastern in Boston, then attended Babson College where he earned his MBA in Finance. Upon graduating from Northeastern, Nathan began a successful financial career working for Bain and Co, then joining Gillette Co. in their finance department, and briefly working for Stride Right before joining Tac Worldwide. Nathan is remembered as a family first man, who loved to entertain friends at his home, mastering the grill for all to enjoy. He enjoyed many sports, including running and pick-up basketball games, golf, where he was a former member of Old Marsh and Webhannet Golf Clubs, spending time on his boat fishing, lobstering, digging for quahogs, and skiing in the winter. He is predeceased by his brother David Ellis. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patricia Jean (Waters) Ellis of Kennebunkport, a son Nathan Ellis (Leah) of Hudson, MA, two daughters Ellie Richardson (Taylor) of Arundel, ME, and Kathryn Ellis of Charlestown, MA, three grandchildren Allison and Nathan Ellis, and Adelynn Richardson, a sister Cynthia Ellis (Kevin Otto) of Hadley, MA, a stepmother Vivian of Mocksville, NC and a large circle of extended family and friends. Friends are invited to Visiting Hours to be held 3-5 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, ME. Everyone is asked to bring your mask to follow CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that contributions be made to Oak Grove Cemetery, 46 Jones Road, Falmouth, MA 02540 or the Brain Injury Association of America, PO Box 7416, Merrifield, VA 22116-7416. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nathans Book of Memories Page at www. bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial. com.

Published in The Newton Tab from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
