Patricia Abcunas (Harney), a lifelong resident of West Newton and part time resident of Bradenton, FL passed away May 8, 2020 at the age of 73. Daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn (Coole) Harney, she is survived by her husband Peter, sons Peter and his wife Lori of Ashland and Michael and his wife Danielle of West Newton and grandchildren Ryan, Daniel, Colten and Riley. She leaves her brother Thomas Harney and his wife Gail, nieces Lisa (Louis) Maldera, Kimberly (Joseph) Cerasi and nephew Brian Harney, all of New Jersey, and many cousins. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For an online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 16 to May 23, 2020