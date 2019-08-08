|
|
Peter T. Russo, age 87 years, died on August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late A. Marie (Lynch). He leaves his children, Ronald T. Russo of Wrentham; Diane M. Booher and husband Mark Booher of Westborough; Steven A. Russo and wife Anne Christie of Hampton, CT. His grandson, Jeremy Booher, and wife, Betsy Williams, are newly settled in Christchurch, New Zealand. Predeceased by his son Randall P. Russo. It was his honor to serve for 28 years as a police officer in NEWTON, Massachusetts, the city where he was born and lived for most of his life. Calling hours are Saturday, August 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bur- ke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street, West Newton, MA. His graveside burial service will follow, beginning at noon, at the Newton Cemetery, 781 Walnut Street, Newton Centre. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamily FuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019