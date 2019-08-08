Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Newton Cemetery
781 Walnut Street
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter T. Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter T. Russo Obituary
Peter T. Russo, age 87 years, died on August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late A. Marie (Lynch). He leaves his children, Ronald T. Russo of Wrentham; Diane M. Booher and husband Mark Booher of Westborough; Steven A. Russo and wife Anne Christie of Hampton, CT. His grandson, Jeremy Booher, and wife, Betsy Williams, are newly settled in Christchurch, New Zealand. Predeceased by his son Randall P. Russo. It was his honor to serve for 28 years as a police officer in NEWTON, Massachusetts, the city where he was born and lived for most of his life. Calling hours are Saturday, August 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bur- ke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street, West Newton, MA. His graveside burial service will follow, beginning at noon, at the Newton Cemetery, 781 Walnut Street, Newton Centre. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamily FuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now