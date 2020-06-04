Phyllis A. Wiggin
Phyllis Ann Hunter Wiggin, 87, formerly of Newton (Waban), died peacefully with her husband at her side on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Tungchow, China on January 29, 1933, the daughter of missionaries (United Church Board for World Ministries) teaching Agriculture and English; the late Rev. James Albert Hunter and Maude Emily (Bull) Hunter. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Paul Warren Wiggin, of Bedford formerly of Newton (Waban). Devoted mother of Margaret A. Wiggin of Hopkinton; Emily G.W. Brower of Ballston Spa, NY; Susan Ruth Wiggin Mueller of Stillwater, MN and Thomas H. Wiggin of West Springfield. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Katie, Hannah, Max, Lucy, Cyrus, Charlie, Molly, Ethan, Grace, and Lili. Also survived by 8 nieces and 6 nephews. She received her BA in Botany from Wellesley College and her Masters Degree in Library Science from Simmons College. She was Assistant Childrens and Reference Librarian for 31 years at The Wellesley Free Library. Phyllis loved books, birds, nature, and music. She was an active member of The Union Church in Waban, and later of The First Parish in Weston. A Memorial Service celebrating Phyllis life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to gather and remember her. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

