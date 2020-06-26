Renee -Susan -Cantor -Zwick-Rubin of Newton, passed away April 24, 2020. Few among us move through life with the kindness, compassion, patience, intelligence and creative talent of Renee Rubin, a woman who never once raised her voice, cussed or even told a fib. If you knew Renee, you wanted to be friends for life. Born in Manhattan in 1939, she had a small circle of friends, some remaining connected from her childhood. Not admired for her athletic abilities, she excelled scholastically. Renee attended the Leonard School for Girls, then George W. Hewlett High School with highest honors. For advanced studies Renee attended Mt. Holyoke then earned a Masters Degree at Jackson College for Women (part of Tufts University) also with highest honors. Renee is predeceased by her loving Mother Evelyn Hand Cantor Zwick & Father Roy Cantor who passed away suddenly when Renee was a child. She is survived by her twin sister and fellow artist Ruth & husband Robert; her creative children Elizabeth, Steven & Corey; her artistic niece Caryn & nephew Ken; his wife Julianne & daughter Alma; her grandchildren Erika & Yuki & great-grandchildren Laney & Jeffrey, plus too many other relatives & friends to count. Being the amazing part of identical twins, and sometimes a young trickster, she will be missed greatly by Ruth: Her smile that reminded me of my own; our one-on-ones; her childish laughter, warmth and honesty. It was like listening to myself, giving myself advice. She was a second mother to many. A consummate listener, she always made the time to help with a problem, offer comfort and advice to strangers. Art was her passion. She had many dedicated students over the decades. Renee was a fixture at places such as the Newton Free Library, Newton Center for the Arts, and Mass Cultural Council. She was a major catalyst to starting the first Newton Open Studios Tours. Her paintings, from plentiful Boston Arboretum watercolor & ink pieces to her popular window scenes; beloved marsh paintings from Maine, Cape Cod, and Marthas Vineyard, captured the magic of the New England landscape and will continue to brighten walls in homes and businesses across the globe. As a teacher she was tireless with aspiring artists and developed deep, long-term friendships with many. To gaze at her work is to connect with the eternal purity and kindness that radiated from her soul, and the love and reverence she felt for our natural world. A rabid bird watcher, the Blue Heron was one of her favorites. The void in our lives left by her passing will always be lit with our memories of her smile, her laugh, her touch. The way she absentmindedly tugged on a single strand of hair while reading. Looked at you down past her glasses and perfectly crooked nose. Or took afternoon naps at the kitchen table with her face aside and her head on the tabletop. The measure of ones life when it has come full circle should be in the depth of connections, of lives touched; of love simply spread. By these metrics Renee set an example we all can only hope to follow. A Facebook Page has been set up if youd like to share stories. We hope to be able to hold a public celebration in the near future & will notify on her page. https://www.facebook.com/ReneeRubinArtist/ Donations in Renees name can be made to any of the below in honor of Renee Rubin. Newton Community Pride/Newton Open Studios. The New Arts Center/ Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.