Richard "Dick" Rosario Omer Joseph Mongeon died on April 19th due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on May 25th, 1927, to Emeline and Anthony Mongeon in Waltham, MA. Denied entry to the Army due to health conditions, he joined the Merchant Marines where he served during WW II and after and was extremely proud that he was awarded veteran's status by the Coast Guard for his wartime service. He met his wife Florence "Floie" Arcese at Grover Cronin department store where they both worked. Dick and Floie married at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton where he remained a lifelong member. They raised three daughters, first on Turner Terrace in Newtonville, then in South Florida. They returned home to "the Terrace" in 1978. Dick worked in hardware and building supply sales for most of his life, adored the Red Sox, the horses, and Harry James. He was a loving, caring husband to Floie until her death in 2012. He is survived by daughters Linda Finkle and her partner Leigh Montville of Massachusetts, Sandra Mongeon of Massachusetts, and Suzy Mongeon of Connecticut. Dick is also survived by granddaughter Joanna Finkle-Murray and her husband Norman Murray of New Hampshire, as well as many nieces and nephews who visited him faithfully during his last years. Due to health concerns, the family has chosen to do a memorial mass and gathering at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance fund at CGMAHQ.org.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020