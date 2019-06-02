Home

Richard Nelson Dick Bail, 76, passed away May 29th, 2019 at his home in West Newton Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Arlynne, daughter Lisa, and sons Chris and Jeff. The memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian Church in West Newton Massachusetts on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to www.communitieswithoutborders.org. For online guestbook please visit: www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from June 2 to June 9, 2019
