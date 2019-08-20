Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Shalom
670 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
through 8pm at his late residence
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
his late residence
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
his late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Goodman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Goodman Obituary
Robert L. Bob Goodman of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Needham on Saturday, August 17, 2019. For 59 years, he was the beloved husband of Sally (Wiener) Goodman. Loving father of David & Aga Goodman of Wayland, Jennifer & Bill Zola of Boston and Andrew & Lisa Goodman of Wayland. Adored grandfather of Michael and Joshua Goodman, Caroline and Abigail Zola and Kate and James Jamie Goodman. Dear brother of Esther Levensohn of FL and the late Marion Goodman. Services at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, 02494 on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00am. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery, 80 Commonwealth Rd., Wayland. Memorial observance following the burial through 8pm and continuing Thursday from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at his late residence. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Shalom or Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For thirty years, Bob was a beloved and dedicated English teacher and administrator in the Needham School system. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now