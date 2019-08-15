|
Robert "Bob" Simonelli of Natick and West Newton passed away peace- fully on August 9, 2019. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Corinne Simonelli, his children Amanda and Michael, his brother Joseph Simonelli and wife Lynne, his niece Noelle, his brother Richard Simonelli and wife Cynthia and many dear nephews, nieces and friends. Bob traveled the world, had a love for mentorship and had a long successful career in multiple industries. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob can be made to or St Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Arr. by Magni FH, Newton.
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019