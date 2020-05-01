|
|
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Roman Feldman a passionate, loving husband and father of two passed away at age 86 in Newton, Massachusetts. Roman was born on June 11,1933 to Evgenya Greenberg and Mikial Feldman in Moscow, Russia, where he grew up. In his 20s, he went on to receive a masters degree in food production, eventually becoming a well-respected entrepreneur. In November of 1961, Roman met Marina Popokh and after just three weeks of knowing one another, the two were married. Today, 59 years later, that love has not wavered. Roman and Marina raised two sons, Andrew and Greg, in Moscow, prior to moving to the United States in 1981. Roman was an energetic man with an impressive drive and passion for success. Prior to moving to America, he was the director of the second largest food production factory in all of Moscow. Then, as he entered the workforce in the U.S., he transferred those valuable leadership skills and the knowledge he acquired to a business mindset, creating and leading several entrepreneurial ventures in the trade industry. No matter the field of work he was in at the time or the task at hand, Roman did it with purpose and perfection in mind. In addition to his assurance, Roman was known as a happy man a man who was constantly smiling, laughing and celebrating life with those closest to him. To his grandchildren, he was seen as a rambunctious soul who always lit up the room, no matter how dark the moment may have been. To his daughter-in-law Debbie (nicknamed Debushka from the moment she married his son), he was the best dance partner anyone could ask for. For his sons, no ask was too big and no question was too bold. And to his wife Marina, "life with him was paradise," full of adventure, spontaneity and most of all, love. Roman is remembered by his son Andrew as having two key mottos in life: "Keep doing what you do and good things will come," and "Whatever you have to do today, dont prolong it for tomorrow." It is that ever-present confidence, comfort in risk and trust in the moment that made Roman such a pleasure to know. Roman is survived by his wife Marina; son Andrew; two daughters in-law Deborah Feldman and Elena Farberova; sister Bella Feldman; and four grandchildren, David, Jess, Olivia and Francesca. A private interment occurred at Or Emet, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Berger 5, in Boston at 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 1 to May 8, 2020