Rose M. DeSimone of Brookline, April 13, 2020, age 97. Devoted sister of Frances Facenda of Lexington and Patricia Thiboutot and husband Armand Thiboutot of Boston. She was preceded in death by brothers Frank, John, Salvatore, Louis and Robert and her sister Alice Stringos. She was daughter of the late Fortunatina (Catanzano) and Pasquale DeSimone. Due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, funeral services for Rose will be private.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020