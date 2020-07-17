1/
Sandra J. Vermette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. (Battista) Vermette of Newton, July 13, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife for 49 years to Paul M. Vermette. Devoted mother of Julie MacFarland and husband Brian of Windham, NH. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Colin, Ashley and Brian. Dear sister of James Battista of Newton. Sandy was born in 1947 and attended Newton Schools. Later she earned an Associates Degree in Education from Aquinas Junior College and went on to teach at the Pre-School level for many years.. She enjoyed walking and time with friends, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed antiquing and belonged to a doll collectors club. Funeral services were private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 15, 2020
Paul so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.
Mike O'Shea
July 15, 2020
Sandy,

Your whoopey pies were the best. Will miss you deeply. Paul my condolences to you and your family. I sent you all lots of love and strength.

Grace
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved