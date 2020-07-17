Sandra J. (Battista) Vermette of Newton, July 13, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife for 49 years to Paul M. Vermette. Devoted mother of Julie MacFarland and husband Brian of Windham, NH. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Colin, Ashley and Brian. Dear sister of James Battista of Newton. Sandy was born in 1947 and attended Newton Schools. Later she earned an Associates Degree in Education from Aquinas Junior College and went on to teach at the Pre-School level for many years.. She enjoyed walking and time with friends, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed antiquing and belonged to a doll collectors club. Funeral services were private.



