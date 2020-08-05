Sarah Tanner

Sarah (Sally) Cole Johnson Tanner passed away July 12, 2020 at Oak Park Place, Janesville, WI. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, children Lisa Stewart and Thomas Cole Tanner. She is survived by her granddaughter Camryn Sarah of Athens, GA, sister Susan (Justin) Camenga, nephew Eric (Deirdre) Camenga, niece Kerith (Jeff) Hintz of Milton, WI and great nieces, Elizabeth and Tacy Camenga and Danielle Hintz. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made out to the Sierra Club Foundation or Doctors Without Borders
, USA. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.