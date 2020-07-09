Shirley Denker It is with deep sorrow that the family of Shirley Rosen Denker announces her passing on Friday July 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Shirley grew up in The Bronx and attended Brooklyn College. She was married for over 60 years to Hershel Denker, and spent the latter part of her life with her long- term partner, Stanley Halpern. She was a passionate advocate for individuals with special needs and coordinated many fund-raising events for Temple Beth Am, Jewish Family Services and ARC. In the 1980s she started a groundbreaking tennis program in Framingham for adults with intellectual disabilities. Shirley will be remembered for her love of gardening, tennis, dance, music and community theater. Shirley's vivacious personality and sense of humor were on full display as the moderator of her own local cable TV show, "Shirley Presents." Forever a mother, Shirley taught her children and grandchildren to live life with passion, confidence and tenacity. She is survived by her four children, Carol (Glen Schneider), Nancy, Spencer and Cliff (Jill Denker), as well as a brother, Larry Rosen, and her five beloved grandchildren, Elyssa, Julia, Hailey, Marisa and Rachel.



