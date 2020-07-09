1/1
Shirley Denker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Denker It is with deep sorrow that the family of Shirley Rosen Denker announces her passing on Friday July 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Shirley grew up in The Bronx and attended Brooklyn College. She was married for over 60 years to Hershel Denker, and spent the latter part of her life with her long- term partner, Stanley Halpern. She was a passionate advocate for individuals with special needs and coordinated many fund-raising events for Temple Beth Am, Jewish Family Services and ARC. In the 1980s she started a groundbreaking tennis program in Framingham for adults with intellectual disabilities. Shirley will be remembered for her love of gardening, tennis, dance, music and community theater. Shirley's vivacious personality and sense of humor were on full display as the moderator of her own local cable TV show, "Shirley Presents." Forever a mother, Shirley taught her children and grandchildren to live life with passion, confidence and tenacity. She is survived by her four children, Carol (Glen Schneider), Nancy, Spencer and Cliff (Jill Denker), as well as a brother, Larry Rosen, and her five beloved grandchildren, Elyssa, Julia, Hailey, Marisa and Rachel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newton Tab from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved