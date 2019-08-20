|
Shirley Gwendolyn Hiltz (Henderson) of Newton. August 17, 2019. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Lowell W. Hiltz. Loving mother of Eloise MacCormack & her husband James of Newton, Peter Hiltz & his wife Patty of Natick, Beverly Fei & her husband Robert of Wellesley, and Kevin Hiltz & his late wife Kimberly of Newton. Dear sister of the late Lawrence Henderson & Gerald Schofield. Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 1. Visiting Hours will be held at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, Thursday, August 22, from 10AM-12PM, concluding with a Funeral Service at noon. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery, Newton. Memorials in Shirleys memory may be made to St. Johns Episcopal Church 297 Lowell Ave. Newton, MA 02460. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamily FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019