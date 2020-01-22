|
|
Simonne (Lanowitz) Quigley, 99, of Newton Massachusetts, formerly of Peekskill N.Y. passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 at her home in Newton, Massachusetts. Born and raised in Paris, France, Simonne worked as a translator for the American Red Cross during World War II. Following the end of the war, she emigrated to the United States, settled and worked in New York City then marrying her husband of 46 years, Robert Nolan Quigley in 1948. While raising eight children and several foster children, Simonne was the Westchester co-coordinator for the Christian Family Movements foreign student program; placing hundreds of students throughout the community and in her own home. She was a fervent activist and organizer during the civil rights struggle of the 60s and 70s. In 1968, Simonne co-founded Aunt Bessies Open Door, the first all-volunteer daycare in Westchester County serving underprivileged children and low income families. Then finishing her career, she worked in the Peekskill Public School System for many years. An unwavering committment to the betterment and improvement of those both in and out of the community was her life long pursuit. Predeceased by her husband Robert N. Quigley, Simonne is survived by her children, Robert Quigley of Cummington, MA, Maureen Foster of Portland, OR, Michele Quigley of Spencertown, NY, Diane Quigley-Clune of Westfield, MA, Mark Quigley of Newton, MA, Bernadette Quigley of New York City, NY, Sharon Quigley of Anacortes, WA, and Keith Quigley of Chula Vista, CA. She is also survived by her 11 loving grandchildren, Bryan and Megan Foster, Phoebe Harris and Dane Clune, Trevor and Chloe Caldwell, Samuel, Neil and Lucinda Quigley, Bella and Henri Isaacson, and her 6 great-grandchildren. Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Puckidz Inc. at www.puckidz.net (a non-profit sports organization serving low income families).
Published in The Newton Tab from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020