Sofia Kaidanova of Newton entered into rest on July 24, 2020 at the age of 83. She passed peacefully in her sleep and surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Gregory Kaidanov. Devoted mother of Anna Itkis and her husband Gene. Cherished grandmother of Joseph and his wife Abigail, and Sara, Esther, and Benjamin. Loving sister of Lena Vainberg and her husband Izrail. Sofia was born in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1937. She worked as a chemist. She loved reading, listening to classical music, and watching ballet and opera, and everything that she absorbed would be sealed into her memory forever. She had a classy style, a wry sense of humor, and a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 1:00 PM at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. The funeral will be broadcast via Zoom, as will shiva. To join, contact Stanetsky Memorial Chapel at 617-232-9300. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sofia's memory may be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation or to First Choice Healthcare, Inc--this is the hospice center that cared for Sofia in her final weeks. If writing a check, please write 'In memory of Sofia Kaidanov' in the memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store