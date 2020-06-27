Susan C. Miller
Susan Carol Millerr was born on May 31, 1956. She grew up in Newton, MA and graduated Newton South High School and cum laude from Brandeis University. She died on June 13, 2020 after a long illness. She was the loving daughter of Marline and the late Marvin Miller; sister to Michael and his wife Heather Ayares and devoted aunt to their two children San and Nina. In addition to being a voracious reader, she was an avid writer of poetry, prose, and frequently of passionate letters to elected officials. She attended demonstrations and other events in support of the causes she believed in. She was a brilliant, funny, gentle person who championed womens rights and abhorred violence in any form whether directed at people or animals. She loved English literature, British TV comedies, music, and cats. Donations in her memory may be made to any organization made for peace or defending womens rights. Funeral arrangements are private. Brezniak Funeral Directors. www.brezniakfd.com. Family Owned.

Published in The Newton Tab from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
