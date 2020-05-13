|
|
Susan Cottler age 71, died suddenly at home in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24,2020. Susan grew up in Newton, graduated from the University of Vermont and received her Ph.D. in History from the University of Utah. She was a Professor of History at Westminster College for 33 years. She was a widely respected expert on Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and popular culture. Susan was one of a kind-fearless, brilliant, fun and always with unbeatable shoes and style. Susan is survived by her husband Bill Taggart and her adored dogs, Buddy and Louie; her sister Joan Cottler and Doug Hotchkiss of Manchester, MA. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Roz and frank Cottler.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 13 to May 20, 2020