It is with incredible sadness that we announce that our darling Thomas Tommy James Rushworth Cable, of Newton, MA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26th, aged 19. He is survived by his heartbroken family: father Charlie, mother Anabel, sisters Sophie and Juliet, brother Jock, beloved dogs Alfie and Maisie, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tommys life was far too brief, but his legacy of kindness, love, laughter and music will outlast us all. Musician extraordinaire, loving, funny friend and gentle soul, Tommy brightened so, so many lives during his 19 years. He was especially good at bringing comfort to friends experiencing pain, and would be glad to know that, in his memory, we will be finding ways to support young adults who are struggling as he did with mental health issues. Tommys funeral service will take place at 1pm on Saturday, March 7th at the chapel in the Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton Centre. All are welcome. In the evening, we will be celebrating Tommys life with music and hugs at the Angier School, at 1697 Beacon Street in Waban, from 6:30-9pm. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations to Tommy Cables Love You Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tommy-cable039s-love-you-fund. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020