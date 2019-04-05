|
Virginia M. (Laborde) Gennette of Newton Centre formerly of Guilford, CT passed away suddenly April 1, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT, Virginia was raised in Sandy Hook and had lived in Camden, Bethany and Guilford. She worked with her husband as the bookkeeper for his electrical business, Dancer Industrial. She moved to Newton Centre a few years ago and had been active with the Guild of St Francis and the Holly Harvest Fair at Sacred Heart Parish in Newton Centre. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Gabriel L. Gennette, the loving mother of Deborah Ethier and her husband Ray of Newton and Mark Gennette of Branford, CT and dear grandmother of Wade Gennette, Makenzi Gennette and Benjamin Ethier. Sister of David Laborde of No. Haven CT, Linda Laborde of Rockland and the late Justin and John Gennette. She is also survived by her sisters in law Geraldine and Rose Laborde. Her funeral will be from the Eaton & Ma ckay Funeral Home 465 Centre St Newton Corner on Tues April 9 at 9:30 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Mon 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation in Virginias name to , c/o Development Office 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114 or The Guild of St. Francis, c/o Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St. Newton MA 02459 would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019