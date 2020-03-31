|
Virginia Tousley Nordbeck 100 yrs old, a longtime resident of Newton, passed away on Mar 23, 2020. Virginia graduated from Newton High School in 1938, followed by Colby Jr. College and the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music. She was an artist, weaver, musician, gardener, and matriarch of our family. She has lived fully and loved us all, as we did her. She leaves behind her 3 daughters Donna Jeanloz (Claude), Carol Blazar (Richard), and Janet Hall; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Donald Nordbeck. Services will be held with her family at a future date. To share a memory of Virginia, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Newton Tab from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020